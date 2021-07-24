Dr. Craig Calloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Calloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Calloway, MD
Dr. Craig Calloway, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Calloway's Office Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calloway?
Dr Calloway treated me with respect, and always answered any and all questions fully. He was very kind in his approach and I’m sad to hear that he will be retiring in the not too distant future and will not be seeing CAPD patients anymore.
About Dr. Craig Calloway, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154327153
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In The American College Of Surgeons
- University Of California, San Diego Medical Center, San Diego Ca-Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calloway accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calloway speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Calloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calloway.
