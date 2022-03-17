See All Podiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (47)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM

Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Camasta works at Village Podiatry Centers in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camasta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Group LLC
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 390, Atlanta, GA 30342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I have seen Dr.camasta for the first time recently after seeing many other podiatrist prior to that ! He appeared very detail oriented and knowledgeable. I liked his bedside manner ! Hoping that he will be the last one and my issue get resolved.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM
    About Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235131079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Australian College Of Surgery-Podiatrists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northlake Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Camasta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camasta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camasta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camasta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camasta works at Village Podiatry Centers in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Camasta’s profile.

    Dr. Camasta has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camasta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Camasta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camasta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camasta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camasta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.