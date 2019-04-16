See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Craig Campbell, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Campbell, DPM

Dr. Craig Campbell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Campbell works at Forest Foot Care Group in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    Craig J Campbell Dpm PC
    827 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310
(718) 981-5098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Campbell's for over 10 years. He is always respectful, conscientious, and caring.
    Apr 16, 2019
    About Dr. Craig Campbell, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Campbell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Forest Foot Care Group in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

