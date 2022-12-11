See All Urologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Craig Canfield, MD

Urology
3.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Santa Maria, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Canfield, MD

Dr. Craig Canfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Canfield works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Canfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of the Central Coast
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-7133
  2. 2
    Coast Urology Services Inc.
    35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 786-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    3599 Sueldo St Ste 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 786-2500
  4. 4
    Urology Associates of San Luis Obispo
    525 Plaza Dr Ste 304, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-7133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I was able to get an appointment on short notice and once there was called into exam room even before I'd finished the new patient paperwork. He listened carefully and was armed with all my relevant test results. He explained my condition and his plan of treatment clearly.
    John — Dec 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Canfield, MD
    About Dr. Craig Canfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053403774
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Canfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canfield has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Canfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

