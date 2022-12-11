Overview of Dr. Craig Canfield, MD

Dr. Craig Canfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Canfield works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.