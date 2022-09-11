Dr. Craig Canter, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Canter, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Macomb, IL.
Dr. Canter works at
Macomb Dental Center1200 W Jackson St, Macomb, IL 61455 Directions (309) 252-5841
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office was well staffed with friendly professional personnel I thought Dr Canter was knowledgeable and kind with his explanations of proposed plan of care.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Canter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canter accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Canter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canter.
