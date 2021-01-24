Overview of Dr. Craig Cantor, MD

Dr. Craig Cantor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Cantor works at North Florida Obgyn Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.