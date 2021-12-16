Dr. Craig Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Carson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Carson, MD
Dr. Craig Carson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Carson's Office Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Norman808 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 977-4321Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Tulsa6135 S 90th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (539) 215-5609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Enid825 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 701-2586
Oklahoma Neurology Center1705 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 726-9855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although I agree with some of the reviews about the long wait time, it's absolutely worth it. Dr. Carson is an exceptional doctor - very kind, understanding & patient. He really wants to help you & listens to your problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Carson. He's one in a million.
About Dr. Craig Carson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043288673
Education & Certifications
- Okla Med Rsch Fdn
- Deaconess Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
