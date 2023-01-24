Dr. Craig Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Carter, MD
Dr. Craig Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Warrick Office1116 Millis Ave # 629, Boonville, IN 47601 Directions (812) 477-1558
-
3
West Side Office5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 474-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Always supportive. Answering all questions so I can understand them. Thanks
About Dr. Craig Carter, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194922450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.