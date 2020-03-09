See All General Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Craig Chang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Craig Chang, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.

They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    5621 Corsica Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 570-8585
  2. 2
    Corpus Christi Office
    5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 202, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 570-8585
  3. 3
    Corpus Christi Office
    6210 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 570-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Detar Hospital Navarro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peptic Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Peptic Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acanthocytosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Mar 09, 2020
    Seeing Dr Chang saved my life! Picking up the phone to make the first appointment was a life changing expierence. I can't imagine going through this processes with any other Dr. He is truly the best.
    Vicky — Mar 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Chang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Chang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chang to family and friends

    Dr. Chang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306802814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Mo Truman Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Chang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.