Dr. Craig Charleston, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Charleston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Charleston works at GTI Pain in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX, Humble, TX and Nederland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GTI Pain
    6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 290, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 554-0545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    1658 W Baker Rd Ste B, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 713-5556
  3. 3
    Lake Houston Interventional Pain
    7040 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 713-5556
  4. 4
    GTI Pain
    2400 Highway 365 Ste 104, Nederland, TX 77627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 554-0545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Charleston, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952386435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Charleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charleston has seen patients for Spondylitis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charleston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Charleston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charleston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

