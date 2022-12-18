Dr. Craig Charleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Charleston, MD
Dr. Craig Charleston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
GTI Pain6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 290, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 554-0545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1658 W Baker Rd Ste B, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 713-5556
Lake Houston Interventional Pain7040 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 713-5556
GTI Pain2400 Highway 365 Ste 104, Nederland, TX 77627 Directions (409) 554-0545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Charleston is a honest Dr he and his staff make me feel like family. He listen to what I have to say and give his recommendation. I get 100% relief from my pain now. thank you Dr. Charleston.
About Dr. Craig Charleston, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952386435
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Charleston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charleston has seen patients for Spondylitis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charleston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Charleston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charleston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.