Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM
Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Clifford's Office Locations
Office34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 942-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate that Dr. Clifford helped me some years ago when I broke a bone in my right foot while I was a cart pusher at a retail store. After two successful surgeries (hardware installation and removal), I can walk normally again. Thank you, Dr. Clifford, for all that you've done for me.
About Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Clifford has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
