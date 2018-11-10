See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Federal Way, WA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM

Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Clifford works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Clifford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 942-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104142686
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Francis Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Clifford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clifford has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Clifford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

