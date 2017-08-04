Overview of Dr. Craig Cohen, MD

Dr. Craig Cohen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.