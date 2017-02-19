Dr. Craig Colville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Colville, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
John Zavell MD FACS2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 250, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 534-6551Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience and exceptional results. Dr Colville and his staff are professional and great to work with. I had an augmentation due to asymmetry. Now my are breast are symmetrical and I am very happy with the results. I was surprised at how easy the procedure was to heal from. I took pain meds for a day and a half. I took one full day off work. I highly recommend Dr Colville for breast augmentation.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932108271
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Medicine
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Plastic Surgery
