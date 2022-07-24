See All Family Doctors in Bangor, ME
Dr. Craig Curtis, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Curtis, MD

Dr. Craig Curtis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northern Light Mayo Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Curtis works at St Joseph WorkWell Occuptnl Med in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curtis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Family Medicine-hampden
    900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 907-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Mayo Hospital
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2022
    I worked with Dr. Curtis years ago and wanted to leave him a positive review. He was always on top of his game, especially with injuries and orthopaedic problems. He was pleasant and caring. I'm sure he is still the same, quality care physician.
    Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Curtis, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518976992
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow- American Cllege of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
    • Med Ctr Beaver Co
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • Niagara University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis works at St Joseph WorkWell Occuptnl Med in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Dr. Curtis’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

