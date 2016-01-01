Overview of Dr. Craig Davis, MD

Dr. Craig Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.