Overview of Dr. Craig Defreese, MD

Dr. Craig Defreese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Program and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Defreese works at DEVOTED TO WOMEN PA in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.