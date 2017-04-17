Overview of Dr. Craig Denny, MD

Dr. Craig Denny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Denny works at Counseling Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.