Dr. Craig Denny, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Idaho Falls, ID
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Denny, MD

Dr. Craig Denny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Denny works at Counseling Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Denny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Clinic
    1301 E 1700 Ste 4, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 996-2118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Denny, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas; Arkansas Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Denny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denny works at Counseling Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Denny’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Denny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

