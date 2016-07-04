See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Craig Devoe, MD

Hematology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Devoe, MD

Dr. Craig Devoe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Devoe works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devoe's Office Locations

    The Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Vulvar Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Vulvar Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Cryoglobulinemia
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Meningiomas
Mycosis Fungoides
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2016
    He is the doctor I would trust more than any I have ever met. He explains things in terms a layperson can understand and doesn't sugar coat anything. You will your cancer, your treatment options, and will come away with hope. He is the only doctor I ever knew who will call you at home just to update you with test results, etc.
    Herbert in Lynbrook, NY — Jul 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Devoe, MD

    • Hematology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407927593
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Devoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devoe works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Devoe’s profile.

    Dr. Devoe has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Devoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

