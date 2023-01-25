Overview

Dr. Craig Dolven, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University Osteopathic College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Dolven works at HCA Florida Orange Park Primary Care - Kingsley Ave in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.