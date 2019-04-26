Dr. Craig Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Douglas, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Douglas, MD
Dr. Craig Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
Ophthalmology Associates PSC3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 792-0166
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
very thorough and professional. Nice man also. Enjoy his company.
About Dr. Craig Douglas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1003881459
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosps
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
