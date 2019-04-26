Overview of Dr. Craig Douglas, MD

Dr. Craig Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Douglas works at Ophthalmology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.