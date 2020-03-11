Overview

Dr. Craig Dowden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Dowden works at Family Practice Associates of Montrose PA in Fairhope, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.