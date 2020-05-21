Overview of Dr. Craig Dubois, MD

Dr. Craig Dubois, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dubois works at Lake Norman Neurology in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.