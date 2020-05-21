Dr. Craig Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Dubois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Dubois, MD
Dr. Craig Dubois, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois' Office Locations
-
1
Lake Norman Neurology124 Professional Park Dr Ste A, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my grandson to Dr. Dubois. He was great! He was compassionate, answered all of my questions with patience and explained everything that was happening. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Craig Dubois, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164414819
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
