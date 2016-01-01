Dr. Craig Dudley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Dudley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Dudley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stillwater, OK.
Dr. Dudley works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2307 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater, OK 74075 Directions (844) 227-1741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudley?
About Dr. Craig Dudley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1235230467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.