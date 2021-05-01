Overview of Dr. Craig Dushey, MD

Dr. Craig Dushey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Dushey works at Manhattan Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.