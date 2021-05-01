Dr. Dushey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Dushey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Dushey, MD
Dr. Craig Dushey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Dushey works at
Dr. Dushey's Office Locations
1
Manhattan Orthopedics Sports Medicine Group PC57 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 289-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
3
Spear Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC41 CLARK ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (212) 289-0700Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dushey is very thorough when explaining procedures and options. I had bilateral knee replacement and while the recovery has been painful, Dr Dushey has been thoughtful throughout the process.
About Dr. Craig Dushey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457587941
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dushey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dushey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dushey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dushey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dushey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dushey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dushey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dushey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.