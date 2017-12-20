Dr. Eyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Eyman, DO
Overview of Dr. Craig Eyman, DO
Dr. Craig Eyman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Eyman's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 861-6200
Center for Bariatric Surgery2322 E 22nd St Ste 207, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 592-2801
Southwest General Medical Group, Inc. General Surgery7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A310, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2820
Psychiatric Unit18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 882-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Eyman and his staff. I received excellent care
About Dr. Craig Eyman, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1508824483
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
