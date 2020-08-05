See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Craig Fern, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Fern, MD

Dr. Craig Fern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Fern works at Craig M Fern MD PC in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fern's Office Locations

    Craig M. Fern M.d. PC
    105 S Bedford Rd Ste 315, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 244-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Aug 05, 2020
    I have been a patient with the doctor over a number of years, due to a retina condition. I have complete confidence in him, and as such, have recommended him to others who need a good retinologist.
    — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Craig Fern, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689644973
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.