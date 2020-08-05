Overview of Dr. Craig Fern, MD

Dr. Craig Fern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Fern works at Craig M Fern MD PC in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.