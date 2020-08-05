Dr. Craig Fern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Fern, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Fern, MD
Dr. Craig Fern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Fern's Office Locations
Craig M. Fern M.d. PC105 S Bedford Rd Ste 315, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with the doctor over a number of years, due to a retina condition. I have complete confidence in him, and as such, have recommended him to others who need a good retinologist.
About Dr. Craig Fern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1689644973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fern has seen patients for Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fern.
