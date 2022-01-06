Dr. Craig Fichandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Fichandler, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Fichandler, MD
Dr. Craig Fichandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Fichandler works at
Dr. Fichandler's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Spine Institute6830 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 355-9999
-
2
Scottsburg1473 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (800) 831-8949
-
3
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Jeffersonville301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 402, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 945-3557
-
4
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- New Albany2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
-
5
Amarillo Spine Institute6826 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 355-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fichandler?
Dr. Fichandler was friendly, informative, honest, helpful and everything you really need in a doctor. We appreciated his truthful and informative diagnosis very much. I would recommend him to anyone who need# an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Craig Fichandler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316113780
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Nasal and Sinus Center-Rhinology Fellowship
- University Of Louisville Hospital, Division Of Plastic Surgery
- Rush University
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fichandler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fichandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fichandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fichandler works at
Dr. Fichandler has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fichandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fichandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fichandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fichandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.