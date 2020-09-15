See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Shelton, CT
Dr. Craig Floch, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Craig Floch, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. 

Dr. Floch works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 926-8835
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Achalasia
Obesity
Abdominal Hernia
Achalasia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Great doctor I would refer him anytime
    Ursula ott — Sep 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Floch, MD
    About Dr. Craig Floch, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275582686
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center Clevelnd|Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    Internship

