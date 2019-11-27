Overview

Dr. Craig Fujisaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.



Dr. Fujisaki works at Renton Dermatology in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.