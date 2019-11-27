Dr. Craig Fujisaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujisaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Fujisaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Fujisaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Fujisaki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Llewellyn Phillips II M.d. Inc. Ps.4509 Talbot Rd S Ste 200, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (253) 852-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujisaki?
I have seen Dr. Fujisaki for about 9 years now, and have been pleased with his professionalism, and straightforwardness. I have seen two other dermatologists for issues (skin cancer) and he is by far, the better of the three.
About Dr. Craig Fujisaki, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1417046491
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Sacred Heart Med Ctr, Spoka
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujisaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujisaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujisaki works at
Dr. Fujisaki has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujisaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujisaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujisaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujisaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujisaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.