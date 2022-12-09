Overview of Dr. Craig Gauthier, MD

Dr. Craig Gauthier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthier works at Gauthier Medical And Wellness in New Iberia, LA with other offices in Franklin, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.