Dr. Craig Gayle, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Gayle, MD

Dr. Craig Gayle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. 

Dr. Gayle works at Northwest Allied Physicians LLC in Green Valley, AZ with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gayle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Allied Physicians LLC
    1295 W Duval Mine Rd Ste 101, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 648-4310
  2. 2
    Carondelet Specialist Group Inc
    15920 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd Ste 120, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-1175
  3. 3
    Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita
    16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 416-7085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Gayle is fantastic at keeping an appointment organized and making sure that all your concerns are heard. I feel like i'm in good hands with a provider like this.
    Kevin Schulte — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Gayle, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679096408
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

