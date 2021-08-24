See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Monterey, CA
Dr. Craig Geiler, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (25)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Geiler, MD

Dr. Craig Geiler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Geiler works at GEILER CRAIG MD OFFICE in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geiler's Office Locations

    Geiler Craig MD Office
    243 El Dorado St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 242-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Stanford Health Care

Vitamin B Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2021
    absolutely a great doctor, smart and attentive. glad we found him
    Jerry Wilkinson Allan Wilkinson — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Geiler, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geiler works at GEILER CRAIG MD OFFICE in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Geiler’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

