Dr. Geiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Geiler, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Geiler, MD
Dr. Craig Geiler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Geiler works at
Dr. Geiler's Office Locations
Geiler Craig MD Office243 El Dorado St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 242-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely a great doctor, smart and attentive. glad we found him
About Dr. Craig Geiler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891711529
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.