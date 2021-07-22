Overview

Dr. Craig Gillespie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Gillespie works at VARADY ROBERT A MD OFFICE in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.