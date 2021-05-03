Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD
Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
-
1
New York Spine and Neurosurgery Associates PC1182 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 100, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 713-5400
-
2
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 602, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
From the first visit to my 6 week post surgery, Dr. Craig was compassionate, respectful, informative and professional.
About Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811951387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.