Dr. Craig Goldin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Goldin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Troy, MI.
Dr. Goldin works at
Locations
Cosmetic Dentistry Institute3415 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 289-7429Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been going to this dentist since I was 11, I’m now 56. and my son is now going there. He’s always been upfront and professional.
About Dr. Craig Goldin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003981424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.