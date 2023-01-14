Dr. Craig Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Greenberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Borgess Hospital3025 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-8321
-
2
Borgess Diabetes & Endocrine Center1722 Shaffer St Ste 3, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-8321
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Just Wonderful Miraculous he knows Everything.
About Dr. Craig Greenberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1326154329
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Health Sciences Center
- Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine
- Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.