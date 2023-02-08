Overview of Dr. Craig Greene, MD

Dr. Craig Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and is affiliated with Merit Health Natchez, North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greene works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.