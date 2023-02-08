See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Craig Greene, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1303)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Greene, MD

Dr. Craig Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and is affiliated with Merit Health Natchez, North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Greene works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greene's Office Locations

    Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic
    8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 754-9762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Natchez
  • North Oaks Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1307 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1307)
    5 Star
    (1286)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?

    Feb 08, 2023
    Everyone was assome
    Brady A. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Greene, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720004864
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Greene’s profile.

    Dr. Greene has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1307 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

