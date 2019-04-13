Overview

Dr. Craig Gross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.