Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Gross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
Zimmerman & Anfang MD PC3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 925-6200
-
2
Northwell Health at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Ste A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Wonderful in every way. Treated me twice and my husband once. Will continue with him as long as he practices. We do our research before we commit to a MD. He is great - seems the bad reviews are not directed at him but isdues with the patients themselves.
About Dr. Craig Gross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871568626
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.