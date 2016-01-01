Dr. Craig Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Grossman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
3
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Grossman, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528301751
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital - Northwell School of Medcine
- Lenox Hill Hospital - Northwell School of Medcine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
