Dr. Craig Hametz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hametz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Hametz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Hametz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Hametz works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cardiology and Vasculary Surgery1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hametz?
He is extremely knowledgeable. He takes time and truly listens. I highly doubt Dr. Hametz.
About Dr. Craig Hametz, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609053644
Education & Certifications
- N Shore Lij Hlth Syst
- N Shore University Hosp
- N Shore University Hosp
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hametz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hametz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hametz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hametz works at
Dr. Hametz has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hametz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hametz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hametz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hametz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hametz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.