Overview

Dr. Craig Harms, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethalto, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Harms works at Family Physicians of Bethalto in Bethalto, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.