Dr. Craig Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Locations
The Healthcenter320 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7441
Occupational Health Services75 Claremont St Ste F, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7441
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had an incredible experience with Dr. Harrison during an incredible difficult medical experience. I’d seen multiple doctors with no success. Dr. Harrison diagnosed and problem, and executed successful treatments. He followed up, and showed an unpralled level of care and service
About Dr. Craig Harrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.