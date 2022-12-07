Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Harrison, MD
Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.
Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center Tyler1100 E Lake St Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 535-7722
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Tyler
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
I went in to see if there was anything that could be done about my tired eyes and jawline. Dr. Allen spent our time explaining what and how she could help me look and feel better about myself. I'm in my early 60's and was afraid I was too far gone! But wait... Dr. Allen to the rescue! Her knowledge of facial anatomy and her relaxed style put me at ease and she went over the many options available to me gave me confidence and enthusiasm to move forward with filler around my eyes and jawline. I'm so glad I did this! Her personality and natural beauty are inspiring and encouraging without being intimidating at all. I'm very impressed and pleased with my results. The entire office staff is friendly and helpful. Fear not ladies and gentlemen there's a solution right here in Tyler Texas!
About Dr. Craig Harrison, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
