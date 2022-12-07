See All Plastic Surgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. Craig Harrison, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (170)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Harrison works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center Tyler in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center Tyler
    1100 E Lake St Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 535-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Longview Regional Medical Center
  • UT Health Tyler

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2022
    I went in to see if there was anything that could be done about my tired eyes and jawline. Dr. Allen spent our time explaining what and how she could help me look and feel better about myself. I'm in my early 60's and was afraid I was too far gone! But wait... Dr. Allen to the rescue! Her knowledge of facial anatomy and her relaxed style put me at ease and she went over the many options available to me gave me confidence and enthusiasm to move forward with filler around my eyes and jawline. I'm so glad I did this! Her personality and natural beauty are inspiring and encouraging without being intimidating at all. I'm very impressed and pleased with my results. The entire office staff is friendly and helpful. Fear not ladies and gentlemen there's a solution right here in Tyler Texas!
    R. S. Williams — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Harrison, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649268483
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Texas Southwestern
    Residency
    Internship
• U Tex SW|University Texas Southwestern Medical
    Medical Education
• University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center Tyler in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

