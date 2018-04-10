Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartranft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD
Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hartranft's Office Locations
Vistar Eye Center5826 Ruebush Rd, Dublin, VA 24084 Directions (540) 855-5100Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Martinsville749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 855-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartranft is an excellent doctor. He repaired my retina holes in just one sitting and he was so great at the procedure that I did not feel any discomfort whatsoever except for a little pressure on the eye ball but he managed to do it very quickly so no big deal. Dr. Hartranft has also a great personality and he is a really cool individual. I am just totally pleased with the whole experience.
About Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Oph Inst
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Medical College Of Virginia
