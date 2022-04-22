Dr. Craig Heacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Heacock, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Heacock, MD
Dr. Craig Heacock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.

Dr. Heacock's Office Locations
Craig Heacock MD417 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521 Directions (970) 480-7560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heacock?
Dr Heackon is a wonderful doctor and person. He has excellent bedside manner and really cares about his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig Heacock, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1194834952
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Heacock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heacock.
