Overview of Dr. Craig Herman, MD

Dr. Craig Herman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Herman works at Urology Center Of Florida in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.