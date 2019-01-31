Dr. Craig Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Herman, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Herman, MD
Dr. Craig Herman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Center of Florida PA550 SW 3rd St Ste 305, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (212) 844-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
I am so grateful that my Primary Doctor referred me to Dr. Herman. He and his staff were kind caring and informative. If you have the need for a Urologist, see Dr. Herman!
About Dr. Craig Herman, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720130495
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|NYU MC
- New York University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.