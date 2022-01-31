Dr. Craig Herrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Herrman, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Herrman, MD
Dr. Craig Herrman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Herrman's Office Locations
Jwm Neurology PC7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 537-6092
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neur PC8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He correctly diagnosed me with MS during a hospital stay in 2014 and has been my neurologist since then. He’s such a caring, nice, fun, and knowledgeable neurologist and I’m so grateful that he’s been on my healthcare team since day one of this mess!
About Dr. Craig Herrman, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750385332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrman works at
Dr. Herrman has seen patients for Narcolepsy and Cataplexy, Tremor and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrman.
