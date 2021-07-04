Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildreth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD
Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Hildreth works at
Dr. Hildreth's Office Locations
1
St. Louis Cancer Care Llp10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 137A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-7301
2
Midtown1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 579-0051
3
St Louis Cancer Care10004 Kennedy Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-7301
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hildreth?
Dr. Hildreth is a wonderful Doctor, he explains everything so that you can understand it, he also checks in on you while you are at the facility, his staff is wonderful as well, your in good hands here.
About Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1851393136
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Iowa State University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Hildreth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildreth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hildreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildreth works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildreth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildreth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.