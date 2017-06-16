Overview of Dr. Craig Hogan, MD

Dr. Craig Hogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Hogan works at UCHealth Lone Tree Health Center in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.