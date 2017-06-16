Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Hogan, MD
Dr. Craig Hogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-0300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor... no need to say more
About Dr. Craig Hogan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245377597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.