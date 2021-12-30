Overview of Dr. Craig Hunter, DO

Dr. Craig Hunter, DO is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hunter works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.